‘Futurama’ Revival Officially Happening At Hulu

Good news everyone!

It’s an exciting time to be a Hulu subscriber as there are so many great live-action and animated shows to catch on the streaming platform. Excitingly, as announced by The Hollywood Reporter, the platform will be reviving the cult-classic series Futurama which was co-created by Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

This news comes nearly 10 whole years after the show was canceled twice, leaving a strong but rocky legacy. The series aired its first five seasons on Fox before coming back for three more seasons at Comedy Central. And now the show has been confirmed to return to production this month for a premiere sometime in 2023.

Original stars Billy West (Fry) and Katey Sagal (Leela) along with ensemble players who voiced multiple characters, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman will all return. John DiMaggio, who provided the voice of the wise-cracking robot Bender is also finalizing a deal to return. Co-Creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening shared their thoughts about the revival:

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future … or really anything other than the present,” Added Groening: “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

As stated earlier, Futurama was created by The Simpsons mastermind Matt Groening and intended to air as a companion with the long-running animated series on Sundays on Fox. The series had a tumultuous relationship with the network, however, struggling with a series of scheduling moves that ultimately doomed the show. Fox would ultimately cancel Futurama in 2003.

The show was surprisingly revived in 2007 with four movies which Comedy Central would eventually split up and air as 30-minute episodes. That success prompted Comedy Central to revive the series for subsequent seasons in mid-2010. The show would, unfortunately, wrap a second time in 2013 after seven total seasons and a collection of 140 episodes across two different networks.

Are you excited about the revival of Futurama? Let us know in the comments below!