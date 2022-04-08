Marvel Drops First Trailer With Sam Wilson’s Captain America

When Marvel Studios’ second Disney+ Original series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ended last year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a brand new Captain America.

The series saw the MCU returns Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) as they took on Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers in a post-Avengers: Endgame (2019) world.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave his shield to Wilson in Endgame, but the New Orleans native was scared to take up the mantle of Captain America at first, which gave rise to the unfortunate tenure of John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Eventually, Walker becomes U.S. Agent — a sort of supervillain counterpart to Cap who appears frequently in the Marvel Comics world — and Wilson takes his rightful place as Captain America, a situation which played out in the Season 1 finale episode.

The show also set up Malcolm Spellman’s Captain America 4, starring Mackie as the new Captain America, and introduced Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus) into the MCU.

Now, ahead of any official footage from the fourth installment in Marvel Studios’ Captain America saga, Marvel Comics has dropped the first-ever trailer feature Sam Wilson as Captain America. Marvel Entertainment posted:

Captain America soars again as Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more! ‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth’ arrives May 2022.

In the 30-second comic series trailer, Marvel fans see Wilson deflecting shots with his shield — which looks to have been redesigned from Cap’s shield in prior iterations — in what looks to be a subway car. The character is joined by Joaquin Torres, who has assumed Wilson’s former mantle of Falcon.

Marvel.com noted:

2022 will mark a new age of Captain America, one that will launch two Captain America ongoing titles. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. The journeys of both shield bearers will begin in April’s Captain America #0 where they will team up after an explosive attack by Arnim Zola.

In a recent interview, Onyebuchi shared some thoughts about the upcoming series, which, again, is due to drop in May 2022:

“We’ve seen Sam Wilson deal with the legacy of Captain America and race in very inward terms with regards to America: What does it mean for America to accept a Black Captain America? One of the things I’m teasing in my book is, what does it mean for the rest of the world to accept a Black Captain America? That’s another part of the equation. If Captain America is in many ways a mimesis of America, with all the good and bad pathologies, what does that mean for the way in which America interacts with the rest of the world?”

The official description of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reads:

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

Secondary characters in the Marvel series include Daniel Bruhl as villain Baron Helmut Zemo and Emily VanCamp portraying Sharon Carter.

