‘Star Wars’ ‘Kenobi’ Causes Forgotten Marvel Series to Plummet

The Star Wars universe is exploding with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but the shocking new series is causing a new Marvel show to plummet.

Ms. Marvel is shaking up the Marvel Universe and Marvel collection, but barely anyone is watching the new series.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan has been praised as one of the best Phase Four additions to the MCU yet, but review bombing and fans flat-out forgetting to watch the show has caused it to become the lowest viewed Marvel series to date:

#MsMarvel’s premiere viewership was reportedly the lowest debut yet for a live-action #MCU Disney+ series, drawing 775k U.S. views in its 5-day debut… For comparison: #WandaVision: 1.6M

#Hawkeye: 1.5M

Ms. Marvel couldn’t crack a million views during its five-day debut, coming in behind the second-lowest viewed MCU series, Hawkeye, which received a reported 1.5 million debut opening.

Countless controversies surrounded Ms. Marvel before it hit Disney+, with many fans expressing disappointment in the character’s iconic power change.

On top of that, Ms. Marvel debuted on the same night as a new Obi-Wan Kenobi episode — the most popular Disney+ series to date.

Given that both Kenobi and Ms. Marvel debut new episodes on Wednesday (until next week), viewers are more inclined to watch the latest Star Wars installment purely due to the immense popularity that Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) have over Kamala Khan.

Nonetheless, Ms. Marvel is the highest-rated Marvel project yet, with a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Kenobi’s current rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi coming to a close next Wednesday, it’s clear that Ms. Marvel will receive the spotlight many fans feel the series deserves.

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

