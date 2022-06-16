‘Star Wars’ Star Would “Love” Another “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season

The Star Wars universe is ready to explore new realities with Taika Waititi, but Ewan McGregor isn’t prepared to let go of the Prequel Trilogy.

With countless teases and reports of a possible Obi-Wan Kenobi season two, the limited series could live to see another day.

With episode five blowing every Star Wars fan out of the water, many call upon Lucasfilm to bring back Hayden Christensen and more for a Kenobi season two.

Now, Ewan McGregor is ready to re-ignite his iconic lightsaber once again:

Ewan McGregor says he’d love to do Season 2 of #ObiWanKenobi. “I really hope we do another. If I could do one of these every now and again – I’d just be happy about it,” he said.

McGregor’s full quote from GQ reads:

With Hayden Christensen recently stating that he’s on board for more Star Wars projects featuring the return of Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), it’s evident that both of these Lucasfilm legends want to bring more stories to the big screen and streaming screen for many years to come.

Depending on how Disney executes the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale with Reva (Moses Ingram) — and whether or not she lives and attempts to kill Luke Skywalker on Tatooine — there’s still another decade of storytelling left to be unfolded before the events of Kenobi catch up to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1997).

