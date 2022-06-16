‘Star Wars’ Star Would “Love” Another “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season

in Star Wars

Hayden Christensen Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Series

The Star Wars universe is ready to explore new realities with Taika Waititi, but Ewan McGregor isn’t prepared to let go of the Prequel Trilogy.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan defending himself from incoming fire with his lightsaber.
With countless teases and reports of a possible Obi-Wan Kenobi season two, the limited series could live to see another day.

With episode five blowing every Star Wars fan out of the water, many call upon Lucasfilm to bring back Hayden Christensen and more for a Kenobi season two.

Ewan McGregotr as Obi-Wan Kenobi (left) and Hayden Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker (right)
Now, Ewan McGregor is ready to re-ignite his iconic lightsaber once again:

Ewan McGregor says he’d love to do Season 2 of #ObiWanKenobi. “I really hope we do another. If I could do one of these every now and again – I’d just be happy about it,” he said.

McGregor’s full quote from GQ reads:

Ewan McGregotr as Obi-Wan Kenobi (right) and Hayden Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker (left)
With Hayden Christensen recently stating that he’s on board for more Star Wars projects featuring the return of Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), it’s evident that both of these Lucasfilm legends want to bring more stories to the big screen and streaming screen for many years to come.

moses ingram as reva in obi-wan kenobi
Depending on how Disney executes the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale with Reva (Moses Ingram) — and whether or not she lives and attempts to kill Luke Skywalker on Tatooine — there’s still another decade of storytelling left to be unfolded before the events of Kenobi catch up to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1997).

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (left) and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader (right)
The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Comment below!

