“Irritating to Watch,” Fans Slam Controversial ‘Kenobi’ Character

The Star Wars universe is falling apart with each new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Though Lucasfilm continues to outdo itself, the fanbase is taking small details too seriously and ruining the fun for new fans. Now, viewers have had the last straw with the Grand Inquisitor replacement.

The Star Wars universe has exploded with episode five of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and virtually every fan is stunned by one character’s transformation.

In a turn of events, Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) crowns the Third Sister with the rank of “Grand Inquisitor,” giving someone the proper recognition they deserve after the Jedi Order failed to promote Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker to Jedi Master.

Nonetheless, the quick bait-and-switch of Reva being loyal to the Empire, becoming the Grand Inquisitor, turning on Vader, being stabbed by her Master, and then having her title stripped by the actual Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) — who survived — all within a 40-minute episode is confusing some fans and causing more harm than good:

the GrandInquisitor was simply alive again without explaining and it's doesn't make sense that Reva survives two stabs in the stomach. The logical mistakes are still there but for me they don't matter that much — David (@DavidMoviePage) June 15, 2022

Another fan writes:

Despite the backstory of Reva being an interesting twist, the Grand Inquisitor should’ve been the main antagonist throughout. Reva was not needed. Did anyone grow an attachment to this character even after the younglings callback? #ObiWan — Brad (@TheBradRules1) June 15, 2022

One viewer shares:

Reva’s death would have been so perfect man. For her character it would have come full circle. It’s so annoying with these fake out deaths. It was cool with Maul the first time, but now with Palpatine, Reva, Grand Inquisitor, Ahsoka it — Jack (@JackforRams) June 15, 2022

YouTube legend Star Wars Theory notes:

It needed to focus more on Vader and Kenobi than Leia and Reva. Sad this happened in the second to last episode. — Star Wars Theory (@SWTheory66) June 15, 2022

One of the most common wishes from virtually every Star Wars fan is that the limited series could feature longer episodes, much like Netflix’s Stranger Things season four — with each episode clocking over an hour (and the finale coming in around 2 hours and 19 minutes!).

Nonetheless, Kenobi has one episode left. With Vader greeting Reva aboard his starcruiser and promoting her, fans point out the holes in Reva’s constant failures that should have led to her death. On top of that, Reva is later implied to survive after being impaled by Darth Vader.

A typical plot hole pointed out by viewers occurs with the death of the Grand Inquisitor being so heavily implied by the series’ story, regardless of fans knowing that the character is set to appear in Star Wars: Rebels (which takes place after Kenobi) and cause terror for Ezra Bridger and crew:

It’s not a plot twist. It was heavily implied. Also the Grand Inquisitor is in Rebels and he was one of the Jedi Temple Guards that converted to the dark side to spare himself. He betrayed the kids he was meant to protect: including Reva “Third Sister” https://t.co/dUAtPW8B8L — Älia Meth (@AeliaMeth) June 15, 2022

Another plot hole occurs with the mystery of how Reva survived her first stabbing with a lightsaber as a Youngling during the fall of the Jedi Order with Order 66.

Given that Reva was a much smaller person during the flashbacks and Anakin’s lightsaber would have left a much bigger mark, it’s uncertain exactly how Reva could have survived while her fellow Younglings were all slain.

The rapid turn of events from becoming Vader’s secondhand man to getting the bait-and-switch with the original Grand Inquisitor returning from the dead continues to encourage Lucasfilm to expand their seasons with longer episodes.

But, in the end, the writing of episode five has impressed countless viewers. It shows the true talent of Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, writer Joby Harold, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi crew.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want a second Kenobi season or a Reva spinoff? Comment below!