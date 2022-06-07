Disney Commits “Alien Genocide,” “Lazy” ‘Star Wars’ Series Shocks Fans

The Star Wars universe has an endless array of galactic species that have captivated fans for decades. Still, Disney is being called out for not including enough aliens in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

There are 20 million sentient species within the Star Wars saga and beyond, hosting countless iconic species that virtually every Star Wars fan holds close to their hearts.

From Rodians to the Mon Calamari, the mind of George Lucas brought intergalactic travelers to the big screen with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). With the Skywalker saga expanding, fans are constantly waiting for more looks into famous aliens.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi receiving historic online backlash and hate for a lack of diverse sentient species in the limited species, pointing out that humans are the primary race in the new Star Wars story:

kenobi vs a new hope… did disney commit an alien genocide?

Nonetheless, other fans are coming to the online discussions to point out that Tatooine fosters countless ports that feature less prominent areas that various alien species aren’t aware of or choose not to travel to, such as Anchorhead (Kenobi’s hub):

Most people don’t seem to understand that there are multiple settlements on the planet, of which some are gonna have a different diversity of people living there. Mos Eisley is a spaceport, so of course it’s gonna have a much more diverse group of people there

This observation has sparked a mini online war between Star Wars fans:

I think these were different parts of tatooine. I mean, first picture there’s farmers and the the second there’s criminals, mostly hired by Jabba. Anyways, it still looks a little lazy to put only humans there, I don’t know

Another fan writes:

It’s weird too cause episode 2 shows their willing to reuse alien costumes from the sequels/other shows but choose not too, it’s weird cause it would flesh out the backgrounds a tonne if they did it more consistently

One fan shares:

I’ve noticed that too. Kinda missing those green and purple fellas. Also missing that epic Star Wars music… the music for the show is so generic and bland, switch a few characters and it’s any other show.

Given that Mos Eisley is a spaceport, it’s evident that fans will see a more comprehensive array of species when visiting Chalmun’s Spaceport Cantina for a swig of blue milk.

Nonetheless, with a call for more species to appear on screen from anything Lucasfilm, it’s clear that the galaxy far, far away is expanding its scope with The Bad Batch season two, Andor, and Ahsoka. Though Kenobi only has three episodes left, fans hope to capture that classic Star Wars feel from Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and Sith Lord Darth Vader before the fun is over.

