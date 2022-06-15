“Least Compelling” ‘Star Wars’ Villain “Still Around,” ‘Kenobi’ Fans Stunned

The Star Wars universe has exploded with episode five of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and virtually every fan is stunned by one character’s transformation.

Moses Ingram was faced with historic backlash and was reportedly racially attacked on social media for her portrayal of Third Sister Reva, an original Inquisitor created by Disney for the limited series.

After consuming a considerable portion of the screen time, fans were concerned that the new character was sidelining veterans Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

Without a proper explanation for the character’s motives or how she knows the identity of Sith Lord Darth Vader, viewers lost hope in the nature:

She’s the least compelling villain in the entire history of Star Wars.

She’s the least compelling villain in the entire history of Star Wars. — Bernie Backers of OH (@BernieBackersOH) June 15, 2022

Nonetheless, everything has changed with the latest episode of the limited series, as Reva’s gruesome backstory has finally been revealed.

Only a Padawan as the fall of the Jedi Temple with Order 66, Reva was assumed dead after the storming of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and his 501st legion.

Though it’s later revealed that Darth Vader knew of Reva’s past and dark motives, it’s clear that she’s not dying anytime soon.

YouTube powerhouse Star Wars Theory shares his surprise at Reva’s survival of a lightsaber wound through the stomach, exclaiming, “She’s still around?!”

The wise YouTube has a point, as Darth Vader’s deadly blow to her lower abdomen was the same wound that killed Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

With Qui-Gon only living for another few moments (long enough for Obi-Wan Kenobi to slice Darth Maul in half and defeat the Sith), it’s evident that Reva’s character shouldn’t have much time left after being stabbed by Darth Vader.

Vader doesn’t miss, and fans are questioning the future of this character:

REVA YOU STAY WITH ME NOW

Another fan writes:

say what you want but revas story revealing how traumatized she is and that she was actually working against vader all this time planning to betray him was INSANE and made me love her character that much more

// kenobi spoilers –

–

–

–

–

–

say what you want but revas story revealing how traumatized she is and that she was actually working against vader all this time planning to betray him was INSANE and made me love her character that much more — kennedy (@darthsokas) June 15, 2022

Another viewer writes:

This is hilarious. They really wantyou to believe that after witnessing the grand inquisitor surviving an impalement Vader and literally the grand F-ing inquisitor are giving Reva the chance to survive this fight. Like hell no. Vader would have made sure she was dead.

This is hilarious. They really wantyou to believe that after witnessing the grand inquisitor surviving an impalement Vader and literally the grand F-ing inquisitor are giving Reva the chance to survive this fight. Like hell no. Vader would have made sure she was dead — 🇮🇱🌵The Moon Mensch 🌵🇮🇱 (@TheMoonMensch) June 15, 2022

Social media sparked calls for Reva to be killed off by episode three of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the young Force-user assassinated the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) in the series’ second episode.

The fact is that Reva can’t survive past episode five, especially with a deadly wound to her stomach.

Given the Grand Inquisitor’s species has two stomachs, the cold-blooded killer was able to make a full recovery and snuff out the traitor within Reva with Darth Vader.

If Reva somehow recovers from her deadly blow, the Star Wars fanbase will have quite the uproar.

Nonetheless, Darth Maul’s slicing in half didn’t stop the Sith Lord from surviving, attempting to kill Obi-Wan Kenobi countless times, and attempting an assassination against Luke Skywalker. With hatred and revenge flowing through Reva, the dark side of the Force could be the driving factor in keeping the character alive for the series finale.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want more Reva in Star Wars? Comment below!