‘Star Wars’ Saved, ‘Kenobi’ Writer Replaced with Pixar Legend

The Star Wars universe hasn’t been kind to the Obi-Wan Kenobi episode, but Pixar legend Andrew Stanton just saved the Skywalker saga.

Pixar is here and is saving the day within the Star Wars community. Writing legend Andrew Stanton (Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Ratatouille, Finding Nemo) has stepped up to co-write the last two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi with series writer Joby Harold, and fans are loving it:

If Obi-Wan Kenobi were a film it’d be challenging A New Hope as my favourite of the series. It’s just absolutely everything I could want from Star Wars and Episode 5 – co-written by Andrew Stanton, who should be given a whole film or series – is the best episode of the lot.

Andrew Stanton is undoubtedly of the greatest screenwriters of his time, having penned and co-penned the most iconic Pixar Animation films to date, including Monsters, Inc, (2001) and Up (2009).

Stanton is respectfully the heart and soul of Pixar’s biggest hits, being able to make any audience care for even the smallest character.

His writing chops are coming in to rescue the galaxy far, far away with the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Every Star Wars fan is beside themselves:

It’s no surprise that Andrew Stanton was involved in the writing of the best #Kenobi episode so far.

Another happy fan writes:

Wow. Andrew Stanton just wrote the best live-action Star Wars episode I’ve ever seen. That was probably better than any MANDALORIAN episode. He really brought it all together. Pitch perfect Star Wars moments throughout. Bravo #KENOBI crew! Episode 5 was 👌🏼

One fan shares:

“Written by Andrew Stanton” That’s why this episode was better than the other ones. When you got a Pixar legend like that of course it’s in good hands

The first four episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series faced landmark backlash and scrutiny from countless viewers, generating record-low ratings for any Star Wars streaming show.

Nonetheless, with Andrew Stanton at the desk and his magical writing powers coming into play, every Star Wars fan can expect another outstanding piece of work from the Inside Out (2015) writer with the Kenobi finale.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

