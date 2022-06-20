Controversial ‘Kenobi’ Character Could Ruin ‘Star Wars’ Canon

The finale for Obi-Wan Kenobi is around the corner, and every Star Wars fan is prepping for the end of this new story, but one character could ruin the Skywalker saga if things pan out for the worst with Luke Skywalker.

Luke Skywalker, the Chosen One, is hidden away on a forgotten moisture farm on the desolate Tatooine. Destined to bring peace to the Force and rid the galaxy of the Sith, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Sir Alec Guinness) has devoted the remaining years of his life to protecting the boy.

Given that Kenobi’s journey took an unexpected turn for the worst while trying to rescue a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), resulting in a crash course with Sith Lord Darth Vader, this new Star Wars story has shaken up the pre-conceived world of George Lucas that fans thought they knew well.

Now, with Sith Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) undoubtedly surviving her lightsaber stab wound from Darth Vader in the fifth episode of Kenobi, it appears that the undying Jedi is going to Tatooine once again.

But is she getting in the way of Darth Maul?

With rumors that Reva is traveling to Tatooine in Kenobi’s final episode to kill a defenseless Luke Skywalker and exact revenge on Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars canon could be entirely broken by Wednesday.

Having Reva attempting to assassinate Luke Skywalker undermines the weight behind Darth Maul’s failed attempt to kill the Chosen One in Star Wars: Rebels, perfectly tying up the character’s tragic story.

Nonetheless, with Obi-Wan Kenobi possibly heading to Mustafar for the “rematch of the century” against Darth Vader, it’s clear that Luke Skywalker will be defenseless.

While rumors persist of a second Kenobi season, Reva making contact with Luke Skywalker and possibly kidnapping the future Jedi Knight could open the door for more stories to tell with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

But, canonically speaking, Darth Maul is the only being that discovered the location of Luke Skywalker (before, of course, being killed by Ben Kenobi).

Now, it seems that Disney is reversing that and setting up an epic finale that will undoubtedly change everything about the Star Wars saga.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

