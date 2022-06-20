Hayden Christensen Reveals Insane Weight Gain For ‘Star Wars’ Return

Actor Hayden Christensen is a legend in the Star Wars universe, recently cementing himself as a true hero after gaining an absurd amount of weight so he could put on the Darth Vader armor once again.

Every Star Wars fan is eager to see more of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in flashback sequences throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi, but with one episode left, it’s safe to say that Darth Vader will be filling the streaming screen.

While fans are still thrilled to have Hayden Christensen back as the Sith Lord, the actor underwent an insane physical change to fill out the iconic Vader suit.

Reportedly gaining upwards of 30 pounds, Hayden Christensen has given it his all for his epic Star Wars return:

Did you know? Hayden Christensen put on 25-30 pounds to play Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Did you know? Hayden Christensen put on 25-30 pounds to play Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi #DarthVader #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/Xpn2UQLWUf — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 20, 2022

Christensen’s full quote reads:

“I think that process was very important for me. I needed to become that character again, physically. I just consumed as many calories as possible. I put on 25 or 30 pounds to fill out that [Darth Vader] suit. I try to avoid the dad bod thing. And I was trying to maintain that Vader body after we finished. But, honestly, I pretty much just went back to my old diet. I kind of deflated after that.”

It’s not uncommon to see Hollywood figures undergo physical transformations for big-billed roles, especially within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Skywalker saga.

But, to have Christensen put on 25-30 pounds of muscle is absurd and admirable. Undoubtely dangerous and requiring intense medical and physical attention by trained professionals, Hayden Christensen has put it all on the line to provide the best Darth Vader he can portray for fans.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want Hayden Christensen to appear in more Star Wars? Comment below!