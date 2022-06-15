‘Kenobi’ Finale Might Be the Longest ‘Star Wars’ Episode Ever Made

Obi-Wan Kenobi still has one more episode left in the series and fans might be in for a treat since the finale might be the longest episode yet.

A few days ago, Kenobi was confirmed to be shown at select theaters right after the finale airs next week. This meant that fans could be able to see the whole series on the big screen which would be a very cool experience. Part of that report also stated that the runtime for the whole series on the big screen would be around 5 hours and 20 minutes.

If you do the quick math and minus around 5 minutes off of every episode since the theatrical release won’t show fans the end credits for each episode, there is a good chance that the Kenobi finale will be over an hour-long depending on how long the Q&A session is.

Here’s the list of every episode’s runtime for Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Part I: 56 minutes

Part II: 42 minutes

Part III: 48 minutes

Part IV: 39 minutes

Part V: 43 minutes

This means that the total runtime without taking away the credits is right around 228 minutes meaning the finale could be 92 minutes long. That would be 1 hour and 30 minutes, almost the length of a feature film. Now, if you took away the credits and “previously on” from every episode, the runtime would be longer, which still makes the Kenobi finale possibly the longest episode ever aired on Disney+.

It’s hard to believe that this will happen, but if the total runtime for theaters is that long, then it makes sense that the Kenobi finale will be longer. Since it’s hard to know how long the Q&A session will be, it would still be easy to have 45 minutes set aside for that and still have the finale be 90 minutes long. Based on the previous episode it makes sense because there are a lot of things that need to happen.

Why the Kenobi Finale Could Easily Be Over An Hour

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 5***

Obi-Wan Kenobi has to handle three things by the end of the episode:

Obi-Wan must be considered dead by Darth Vader and the Empire. Reva actually has to die. Leia and Luke have to be safe and no one knows who they really are.

While Reva doesn’t seem that she has long to live, she is using the dark side and the truth she just learned from Kenobi’s broken comlink could be enough for her to survive. That would mean Reva would be on her own to go to Tatooine.

In the meantime, Kenobi still has to get Leia back home to Alderaan and face Vader. The next episode has to deliver the duel fans have been waiting for ever since Kathleen Kennedy claimed it was the “rematch of the century”.

Most likely, Kenobi will end up appearing dead after this duel leaving Vader and the Empire to never believe that the Jedi Master would appear in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977). Kenobi will probably face Reva alone on Tatooine when she would try to hunt down Anakin’s children which would put young Luke in danger.

After defeating Reva, Kenobi wouldn’t be able to stay around the Lars family since Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) wouldn’t want the old Jedi to be anywhere around his nephew after seeing Reva almost kill them all. This would explain why Ben hides out in the Jundland Wastes, but all of this can’t be done in the final episode.

On top of this, Kenobi has hinted that Liam Neeson will appear as Qui-Gon Jinn in the series with Obi-Wan calling for his master through the force. With all of this, there is simply too much that has to be resolved so the longer runtime makes sense, and hopefully, it isn’t wrong or else Obi-Wan Kenobi is in trouble of failing to please fans once again.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.