Disney Backtracks, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Officially Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series on Disney+ is officially becoming a movie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Sir Alec Guinness) is one of the most beloved figures in the Star Wars universe. Every Star Wars fan admires the fearless Republic general and watcher of Luke Skywalker as Ben Kenobi consumes the Jedi Master.

Nonetheless, the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series has faced landmark backlash and negative reviews, leading to unprecedented hate towards singular characters, such as Reva (Moses Ingram), and sparked more “toxicity” amongst the Star Wars community.

The treatment of Hayden Christensen’s on-screen presence as Anakin Skywalker has fostered online hate, and fans are beginning to lose hope in the series overall.

Now, in a turn of events, Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially becoming a movie:

#ObiWanKenobi’s entire first season will be theatrically released in select Cineplex cinemas on June 22!

Every Star Wars fan has dreamt of a Kenobi feature film. Still, virtually nobody expected Disney to send the Obi-Wan Kenobi to select Cineplex theaters for a theatrical run.

That’s right, Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially a movie. With a combined runtime of an estimated five hours, Disney is pulling a historic and unprecedented business move to release the Kenobi streaming series in theaters.

Why is Disney sending Kenobi to theaters? Given Lucasfilm’s investment into crafting the overall story for a streaming platform release, it’s unclear why Obi-Wan Kenobi is being sent to the cinema.

Star Wars fans were quick to share their confusion and excitement:

So why didnt they just make it a movie

Another fan writes:

isn’t that like 6 hours total

One fan points out:

But….why? It doesn’t make sense when you can pay for the channel (which pays off long term) and watch all six episodes. And then spend an ungodly amount of money to sit in a movie theater for up to 5 hours for a show you basically just saw for free?

After cutting off the end credits for each episode and assuming that episodes four and five are similar in length to the current four episodes, patrons will be watching roughly four to five hours of Star Wars content.

With an intermission undoubtedly taking place, Disney is yet to specifically explain why they’re shipping Obi-Wan Kenobi to select theaters.

