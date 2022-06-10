‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Plummets, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Losing Hope

The unimaginable has occurred within the Star Wars universe, and Obi-Wan Kenobi and fans are losing hope in the series.

Online statements and controversies have burst open on Twitter and social media after countless Star Wars fans shared that the advertising for the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ doesn’t align with the actuality of the series.

With the absence of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and fan theories not coming true (yet?), Kenobi is in a downhill whirlwind with ratings:

#ObiWanKenobi E4 has a 6.5 on IMDb The lowest rated episode yet

#ObiWanKenobi E4 has a 6.5 on IMDb The lowest rated episode yet pic.twitter.com/ZRrSSMnBdW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 9, 2022

Scoring just a tenth of a point higher than The Book of Boba Fett’s controversial episode three, The Streets of Mos Espa, which featured the infamous “biker gang” chase sequence, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s fourth installment has landed a 6.5/10 rating on IMDb — one of the lowest Star Wars ratings in history.

Now, fans are beginning to fear that the last two episodes of Kenobi can’t check off enough boxes to ensure that the series is legendary and does Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen proper justice:

The show, SO FAR, as been very underwhelming for what it should’ve and could’ve been. Not necessarily bad, just very underwhelming

The show, SO FAR, as been very underwhelming for what it should’ve and could’ve been. Not necessarily bad, just very underwhelming — Anthony (@Cyborg_280) June 9, 2022

Another fan writes:

The episode was literally the same quality with the same issues previous episodes has, seems weird to be hated the most

The episode was literally the same quality with the same issues previous episodes has, seems weird to be hated the most — 🦇 (@Awesome__M10) June 9, 2022

Another fan shares:

I do think 5 and 6 will be the longest episodes one thing I will say is just give more time for Kenobi and Vader….Reva character has had way too much time on the show already. I like Moses performance so far but now we need to see more flashbacks and Hayden.

The episode was literally the same quality with the same issues previous episodes has, seems weird to be hated the most — 🦇 (@Awesome__M10) June 9, 2022

This isn’t a statement of hate towards Obi-Wan Kenobi, not at all. Not every Star Wars fan dislikes the series. Many look forward to what lies ahead for Ben Kenobi’s return to the Force and Darth Vader’s episodic confrontation against his old Jedi Master.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you think Obi-Wan Kenobi deserves this rating? Comment below!