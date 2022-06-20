Disney Announces Ms. Marvel Is Joining Forces With the Avengers

With the recent success of Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ Original Series, Ms. Marvel, it’s no surprise that the character herself will be playing an increasingly major role in fan experiences.

With the Disney Wish set to arrive at Port Canaveral today, June 20, 2022, it’s the perfect time for Marvel fans to celebrate that Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan — who is portrayed by Iman Vellani in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will officially be joining forces with the Avengers onboard the brand new Disney Cruise Line vessel.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

[Vellani] is joining the star-studded line-up in “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” an all-new interactive show premiering exclusively at Worlds of Marvel restaurant on board the Disney Wish! She joins other world-renowned Marvel actors in this first-of-its-kind cinematic dining adventure, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

The Quantum Encounter is a first-of-its-kind dining experience that will allow Guests to be immersed in the MCU. Previously, Disney Parks Blog shared details about what Marvel fans can expect when they sit down to eat at this new restaurant:

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter” will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. They are hosting a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies — such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles — giving the audience an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe displayed on the screens surrounding the room. The highlight of this special event is a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge (and highly unstable) technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button. A few “misfires” will result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter will be one of the rotating dining options on the Wish. The self-explanatory Arendelle: A Frozen Adventure and 1923 — a Walt Disney inspired steakhouse named after the year Walt arrived in California — will be the other two rotational dining experiences.

The Disney Wish is set to take her maiden voyage on July 14, 2022.

More on Disney Cruise Line

Although 2021 cruises looked quite different with pandemic protocols still in place, Disney’s huge return to sailing is going well in 2022. The fleet’s first Triton Class cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will take her maiden voyage in July, as previously noted.

This all-new luxury liner features a first-of-its-kind Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, a Toy Story splash pad just for kids, and incredible Frozen and Marvel dining experiences for the whole family!

The Wish will be the fifth ship in the DCL fleet, joining the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. She will be based in Port Canaveral and will traverse the Caribbean, including making stops in Nassau, Bahamas and at Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

More on Ms. Marvel

The official description of Ms. Marvel reads:

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Are you excited that Iman Vellani will be part of the Avengers: Quantum Encounter experience?