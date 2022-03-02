Disney Cruise Line Officially Removes Russia as a Port of Call

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and neighboring Ukraine — Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded the smaller nation on February 24, 2022 — Disney Cruise Line has officially removed St. Petersburg, Russia as a port of call on upcoming summer cruises.

Disney Cruise Line Blog provided helpful details about the two cruises that have been impacted:

Today, Disney Cruise Line removed St. Petersburg, Russia from the two Disney Magic sailings during which the ship was scheduled to make stops this summer – including one which would have been an overnight stay. However, at this time Disney Cruise Line is still in discussions with ports in other countries and will share updated itineraries later this month.

Saturday July 30, 2022 11-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Dover to Copenhagen originally had an overnight in St. Petersburg on August 4th and 5th.

Wednesday August 10, 2022 7-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Copenhagen originally had the Magic in St. Petersburg on August 13th.

At this time, Disney officials have not confirmed whether or not a new port will be scheduled or if the days originally slated for St. Petersburg will turn into days at sea for Guests onboard the Magic.

The webpage for St. Petersburg on Disney Cruise Line’s official site is temporarily under construction. However, details about port activities are still currently available. One popular offering, Invitation to a Russian Home, is described as:

Make new friends and enjoy a truly memorable experience on this Russian home visit. On this adventure you will… Meet up with your guide, and, as a small group, travel to a residential area of St. Petersburg to visit your local host family.

See the daily life of a typical Russian family. First, take a tour of the residence, and then join the family for tea and traditional snacks of waffles, sweets and sushki—ring-shaped Russian tea bread with homemade jam.

Spend time getting to know your hosts as they share stories of life in Russia and their family history. Enjoy approximately 2 hours for this memorable experience.

Say goodbye to your new friends and enjoy a short tour of St. Petersburg, passing the St. Isaac’s Cathedral, Winter Palace and Academy of Fine Arts.

Stop for approximately 20 minutes of free time to shop for souvenirs or explore the area before returning to your ship.

More on the Future of Disney Cruise Line

Although looked very different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney’s huge return to sailing in 2022 is underway. The fleet’s first Triton Class cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will take her maiden voyage in June 2022.

This all-new luxury liner features a first-of-its-kind Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, a Toy Story splash pad just for kids, and incredible Frozen and Marvel dining experiences for the whole family!

The Wish will be the fifth ship in the DCL fleet, joining the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. She will be based in Port Canaveral and will visit, among other locations, Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Do you have plans to take a cruise this year?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR a trip to any Disney destination worldwide, including Mexico Disney cruises and Caribbean Disney cruises!