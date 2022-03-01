“90% of Americans” Plan to Travel Soon Amid War In Europe

As the historic Russian invasion of sovereign Ukraine continues, and nations around the world decry Vladimir Putin and his regime for their actions against the Ukrainian people, many are wondering what the global impact of the ongoing war will be.

As citizens around the globe call for energy sanctions to be placed on Russia, who is a major oil provider for nations including the United States, it is clear that travel of all sorts — plane, train, and car — may become more costly and more challenging in the coming days and weeks.

Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO of HotelPlanner, shared his thoughts on travel in the near future in a press release today:

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Most governments across Europe have already responded strongly by closing its airspace to Russian airlines and flights. And there’s no doubt that civilian travel & tourism in Russia and Ukraine has basically stopped, with the exception of foreign press and international aid organizations needing hotels and food, or people trying to leave the region.” Related: Mother on Flight From Disney World Told to “Glue” Mask to Child’s Face

Hentschel continued:

“Fortunately, we don’t anticipate the Russia/Ukraine conflict to impact the strong travel recovery we’re seeing across the U.S. and greater Europe. About 90% of Americans still plan to travel in the next six months, which is a very strong market indicator that we’ll surpass pre-pandemic travel spending levels in the coming months. However, given record high inflation, ongoing supply chain and labor challenges, and the new geo-political uncertainty overseas, we encourage everyone to book all their 2022 travel plans and accommodations now, rather than waiting. Booking lower rates now acts as a hedge against future inflation and will save consumers money.”

It is worth noting that, at this time, American travelers who have plans to visit Disney theme parks in Europe and Asia have not been specifically impacted by the Russian invasion. Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Disneyland Shanghai all remain open — furthermore, France, Japan, and China all remain open to travelers at this time.

Hong Kong Disneyland is currently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tweeted about a recent conversation with United States President Joe Biden ahead of tonight’s State of the Union address:

Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!

Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Although the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv is currently taking heavy fire, the civilian resistance and Ukrainian military troops continue to fight.

Stay tuned to ITM for additional details pertinent to Disney Parks travelers.