Pandemic Forces Disney to Extend Park Closure Again

The ongoing pandemic has affected all six Disney Parks around the world. In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, all Disney Parks had to close to ensure the safety of Guests and Cast Members.

Since then, as the world continues to move forward amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all six Disney Parks reopened to the public. However, with the new variants affecting certain parts of the world, one Disney Park was forced to reclose earlier this year, and continues to extend the reopening due to the pandemic.

On January 5, we reported that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks beginning on January 7 to try and stop the current COVID-19 spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park had extended that closure for another two weeks — just one week after the initial closure.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, and as Hong Kong’s government continues to tighten COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, the Park was forced to close through February 17, 2022. Now, it seems Hong Kong Disneyland won’t open until springtime as the Hong Kong government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions once again. HKDL Fantasy shared the news to Twitter earlier this morning, writing:

The Hong Kong Government has extended social-distancing rules again, Hong Kong Disneyland will be forced to close for two more months until 20 April 2022. #hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー

⚠️⚠️ The Hong Kong Government has extended social-distancing rules again, Hong Kong Disneyland will be forced to close for two more months until 20 April 2022.#hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー pic.twitter.com/AFOxrxIExl — HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) February 22, 2022

As the Parks extend their closure due to the ongoing pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted level of services. Service at restaurants and recreation facilities in hotels will be adjusted according to the latest regulations.

The Hong Kong Disneyland website states that “these arrangements will be adjusted from time to time with reference to the latest government requirements.”

Additionally, if you have any unused Park tickets and/or designated in-Park products with expiration dates falling within the Park’s temporary closure period, they will be extended. For hotel bookings with check-in dates falling within this period, free cancellation can be arranged if required. The valid dates for Magic Access Memberships will also be extended.

We want to note that despite Hong Kong Disneyland closing to the public, the other Disney Parks around the world, including Tokyo Disney Resort – which is made up of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — Shanghai Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, and Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Disney Parks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.