Tom Holland Reportedly NOT Returning to ‘Spider-Man,’ Replaced for Upcoming Series

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
tom holland as spider-man

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, but that doesn’t mean every actor can play their iconic superhero in spinoff series. In a new report, Tom Holland is probably sitting out of the upcoming Spider-Man project.

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Related: Avengers 5’ in the Dark, Russo Brothers “Have Had No Conversations with Marvel”

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) changed the parameters of the MCU and Marvel Collection, establishing Tom Holland as one of the most iconic actors of his generation. Being swooped into stardom after his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Holland has been attached to some of the biggest franchises and films of the last decade, including Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the surprisingly successful Uncharted (2022) film.

After wrapping up his Spider-Man trilogy, Marvel Studios quickly shared that Holland would be back for another solo trilogy. On top of that, Spider-Man: Freshman Year was ordered for Disney+, but new reports suggest that Tom Holland won’t be voicing his iconic character:

Tom Holland will reportedly not return to voice Peter Parker in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’.

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

With all rumored reports, take the above information with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, with voice actor Hudson Thames taking over the Spidey reigns in Marvel’s animated series What If…? on Disney+, it’s not unlikely that every Marvel fan could be hearing the voice of Thames (or another actor) rather than Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Freshmen Year.

Zendaya as MJ Williams (left) and Tom Holland as Spider-Man (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

The MCU origins story is an animated series coming to Disney+ in 2023, exploring exactly what happened to Holland’s Peter Parker after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

Could Freshmen Year showcase this Peter’s Uncle Ben? Only time will tell. With Tom Holland actively working on new projects, such as Sony’s upcoming Fred Astaire biopic, it’s clear that he won’t be returning to the role of Spider-Man anytime soon.

tom holland as spider-man unmasked
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

While Holland has not confirmed how long his announced break from acting will occur, he’s following the footsteps of No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield and taking a short holiday from Hollywood after wrapping up his current film commitments.

While Marvel Studios has not confirmed a release date for Spider-Man: Freshman Year, reports suggest that the series is eyeing a 2023 slot on Disney+!

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Tom Holland should voice Peter Parker in the upcoming series? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!