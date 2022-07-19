Tom Holland Reportedly NOT Returning to ‘Spider-Man,’ Replaced for Upcoming Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, but that doesn’t mean every actor can play their iconic superhero in spinoff series. In a new report, Tom Holland is probably sitting out of the upcoming Spider-Man project.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) changed the parameters of the MCU and Marvel Collection, establishing Tom Holland as one of the most iconic actors of his generation. Being swooped into stardom after his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Holland has been attached to some of the biggest franchises and films of the last decade, including Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the surprisingly successful Uncharted (2022) film.

After wrapping up his Spider-Man trilogy, Marvel Studios quickly shared that Holland would be back for another solo trilogy. On top of that, Spider-Man: Freshman Year was ordered for Disney+, but new reports suggest that Tom Holland won’t be voicing his iconic character:

Tom Holland will reportedly not return to voice Peter Parker in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’.

With all rumored reports, take the above information with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, with voice actor Hudson Thames taking over the Spidey reigns in Marvel’s animated series What If…? on Disney+, it’s not unlikely that every Marvel fan could be hearing the voice of Thames (or another actor) rather than Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Freshmen Year.

The MCU origins story is an animated series coming to Disney+ in 2023, exploring exactly what happened to Holland’s Peter Parker after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

Could Freshmen Year showcase this Peter’s Uncle Ben? Only time will tell. With Tom Holland actively working on new projects, such as Sony’s upcoming Fred Astaire biopic, it’s clear that he won’t be returning to the role of Spider-Man anytime soon.

While Holland has not confirmed how long his announced break from acting will occur, he’s following the footsteps of No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield and taking a short holiday from Hollywood after wrapping up his current film commitments.

While Marvel Studios has not confirmed a release date for Spider-Man: Freshman Year, reports suggest that the series is eyeing a 2023 slot on Disney+!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

