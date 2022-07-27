‘Avengers’ Going Way of ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy, Potentially Splitting Movies Between Directors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is cracking open with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), with Destin Daniel Cretton directing the first film. With news breaking that Cretton won’t direct Secret Wars could mark a repeat of the Star Wars sequel trilogy era.

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), director Destin Daniel Cretton taking the directing reigns of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty came celebration from every Marvel fan, as the future of the MCU is in good hands.

Now, new reports suggest that Cretton is only taking on The Kang Dynasty, leaving Avengers: Secret Wars to another director:

Marvel Studios plans for Destin Daniel Cretton to direct ‘AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY’ and a different director to work on ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’.

These reports are just rumors, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, if Marvel Entertainment were to split the two upcoming, insanely anticipated Avengers films between two different directors, fans aren’t sure how that could benefit an overall storyline:

Right this is a bad idea for numerous reasons, not the least of which being that both films are slated to come out within the same year so any noticeable change in hands might feel VERY different, so you should probably either rethink this or see if someone can commit to both

Another fan writes:

it would’ve been cool for him to do both but with them both releasing in 2025 it would’ve definitely been too much, hope the other choice is just as good

Other fans are sharing their dream casting:

please Russo Brothers for Secret Wars It’s only right for them to do it

With Cretton taking on the massive responsibility of tackling The Kang Dynasty is a magnum opus of many director’s careers, and with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars coming out only six months between each other, it’s clear that two Avengers movies would be a very tall order.

If Marvel were to split The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars between two different directors, the narrative of the overall storyline would be at risk of being tampered with or even lost as it was with J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson passing the baton between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017).

Nonetheless, Destin Daniel Cretton is more than capable of directing both films, as the Hollywood figure has enough talent to help reshape the MCU like never before!

