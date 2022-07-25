Marvel Backtracks on ‘Secret Invasion’ Announcement, Fans Left Confused

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with San Diego Comic-Con, but the Hollywood powerhouse just backtracked on a significant Secret Invasion casting announcement, leaving fans confused.

News of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page joining the Marvel Collection was a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome fan.

In a flurry of superhero news during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans were shocked and pleasantly surprised that Page would be starring in an undisclosed role in Secret Invasion, an all-new, upcoming streaming series starring Samuel L. Jackson:

Regé-Jean Page is officially joining the MCU and will have a role in ‘SECRET INVASION’.

With news Regé-Jean Page’s Marvel debut making waves on social media, Marvel Studios published a stunning Tweet stating that Regé-Jean Page was in-fact NOT joining Secret Invasion:

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page.

In the wake of the updated cast list, every Marvel fan sounded off:

Y’all are capping, we’ve seen the set photos.

Another fan writes:

I don’t see them denying the casting list including Chloe Bennet..

While it’s unclear which role Page has in Secret Invasion, fans are convinced that the Dungeons & Dragons star is appearing in the upcoming streaming series.

Nonetheless, rumors speculate that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America could make an appearance in Secret Invasion, given that it takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and heavily ties into the inner workings of Nick Fury.

Secret Invasion is coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023, but Marvel Studios is yet to reveal an official release date.

The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), and Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes), with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir in undisclosed roles.

Secret Invasion explores the realities of Kree taking the form of countless human beings as the alien race attempts to invade earth, leaving Nick Fury and his allies to save the planet.

