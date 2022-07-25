Marvel Backtracks on ‘Secret Invasion’ Announcement, Fans Left Confused

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with San Diego Comic-Con, but the Hollywood powerhouse just backtracked on a significant Secret Invasion casting announcement, leaving fans confused.

samuel l jackson as nick fury
Credit: Marvel Studios

News of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page joining the Marvel Collection was a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome fan.

In a flurry of superhero news during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans were shocked and pleasantly surprised that Page would be starring in an undisclosed role in Secret Invasion, an all-new, upcoming streaming series starring Samuel L. Jackson:

Regé-Jean Page is officially joining the MCU and will have a role in ‘SECRET INVASION’.

With news Regé-Jean Page’s Marvel debut making waves on social media, Marvel Studios published a stunning Tweet stating that Regé-Jean Page was in-fact NOT joining Secret Invasion:

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page.

In the wake of the updated cast list, every Marvel fan sounded off:

Y’all are capping, we’ve seen the set photos.

Another fan writes:

I don’t see them denying the casting list including Chloe Bennet..

While it’s unclear which role Page has in Secret Invasion, fans are convinced that the Dungeons & Dragons star is appearing in the upcoming streaming series.

Nonetheless, rumors speculate that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America could make an appearance in Secret Invasion, given that it takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and heavily ties into the inner workings of Nick Fury.

captain marvel poster (l-r) samuel l jackson as shield director nick fury, brie larson as carol danvers aka captain marvel, jude law as yon-rogg
Credit: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion is coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023, but Marvel Studios is yet to reveal an official release date.

The series stars  Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), and Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes), with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir in undisclosed roles.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion explores the realities of Kree taking the form of countless human beings as the alien race attempts to invade earth, leaving Nick Fury and his allies to save the planet.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying through space
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

