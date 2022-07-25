Marvel Skipped Massive Announcement, Forgotten ‘Iron Man’ Series “Is Still Coming Out”

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con ushered in a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with landmark projects, but Kevin Feige left out one upcoming series that fans are concerned over.

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios stunned every Marvel fan with the announcement of Captain America: New World Order (2024), Blade (2023), Daredevil: Born Again, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), promising the golden era of the Marvel collection is coming shortly.

With countless heroes and villains set to join the MCU and change the parameters of this superhero Multiverse, fans were quick to spot the absence of one promised series: Armor Wars.

Don Cheadle has finally been given his spotlight within the Marvel Universe, something that fans have been advocating for since Iron Man 2 (2011) when War Machine took his spot alongside Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) against Whiplash (Mickey Rourke).

Announced during Disney Investors Day 2020, James “Rhodey” Rhodes would be the front and center of the upcoming Armor Wars streaming series made for Disney+, but news of the show was utterly absent from the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

With so much in store for the future of Marvel and countless upcoming projects in the works, fans fear that Armor Wars received the boot after Comic-Con.

Now, series’ writer Yassir Lester has calmed the nerves of fans:

‘Armor Wars’ writer Yassir Lester assures fans that the series is still coming out

'Armor Wars' writer Yassir Lester assures fans that the series is still coming out pic.twitter.com/mlJMDuvHIq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 24, 2022

Armor Wars is still on the table, and undoubtely saved for the Marvel panel at the 2022 D23 convention this Fall in September.

Nonetheless, with series writer Yassir Lester assuring fans, it’s clear that Armor Wars could fit into Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (given that Phase Four was updated with various movies/series after its initial announcement).

While there’s no confirmation on the release date of Armor Wars, the original streaming series will most likely hit the streaming service in 2024, given that Echo, Secret Invasion, Loki season two, Ironheart, and Agatha: Covet of Chaos (currently eyeing a Winter 2023 or early 2024 release) are taking up the slots of series on Disney+ in 2023.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Armor Wars is still happening? Comment below!