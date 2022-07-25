Marvel Completely Changes Popular ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Character, Fans Stunned

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting much more significant with the Multiverse Saga in 2023, and every Marvel fan is losing it over a substantial Guardians of the Galaxy character overhaul.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was given the first look to every Marvel fan at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, and writer/director James Gunn stunned viewers with a massive change to Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

With the Guardians preparing to finish their historic Marvel run, it’s clear that James Gunn is setting up a future for many of his beloved characters.

Following the footsteps of Groot (Vin Deisel), Rocket the Raccoon will appear as a baby in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Baby Rocket Raccoon will appear in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’.

Reportedly being titled the “heart” of the upcoming Marvel movie, Rocket is set to play a significant role in this Guardians outing, potentially the last Marvel film fans will see the loveable raccoon in.

While it’s unclear what role a Baby Rocket will play in the movie, fans are losing their minds about the character change:

I swear if he dies

I swear if he dies🤧😩 pic.twitter.com/YjTLIH8VlB — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THOR❤️+⚡️ ERA (@giselleb1234) July 24, 2022

Another fan writes:

I swear ill bust into tears if anything happens to him, he has a soft spot in my heart.

I swear ill bust into tears if anything happens to him, he has a soft spot in my heart. pic.twitter.com/o8QmXQ1ddt — Sheesh (@Avocado_Head1) July 24, 2022

With Phase Four officially kicking off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Marvel Studios is prepping to tell one of its greatest stories with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a movie that’s the end of James Gunn’s Marvel franchise.

Nonetheless, with so much in store with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the Guardians could be in more than they originally bargained.

Official Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis

‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ follows Star-Lord, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, who must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

