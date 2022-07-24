Chris Pratt, James Gunn Officially Retiring from Marvel, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Ending Franchise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to usher in the next era of its heroes with Phase Five. Still, James Gunn and crew have made it clear at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that none of the Guardians of the Galaxy are ever returning.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) marks the end of one of the greatest Marvel franchises to date, with director James Gunn and lead actor Chris Pratt confirming at the 2022 Comic-Con during Marvel’s famous Hall H presentation that the Guardians are in for their last ride this coming May:

James Gunn confirms ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ is the end of this Guardians era in the MCU. #SDCC

James Gunn confirms ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ is the end of this Guardians era in the MCU. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/QS2wpaOpez — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

Nonetheless, Gunn was quick to note that the final installment to his Guardians franchise doesn’t mark the end for every character presented in the trilogy:

James Gunn on ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3’ — “Some stories have an end, doesn’t mean everyone dies.” #SDCC pic.twitter.com/dvZEA660rn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

Marvel Studios could adapt the Infinity Watch Marvel comics run into the next era of the Guardians franchise, giving various characters a chance to appear in rumored projects like Avengers: Secret Wars and more:

All of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast are very emotional on stage at #SDCC

All of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast are very emotional on stage at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/msWzKO2iCb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

The Marvel panel also announced the official villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

The High Evolutionary is here! #SDCC

Herbert Wyndham (Earth-616) is heavily tied into the mutants of the Marvel collection, aiming to “negate the x-factor in every mutant on the planet using satellite technology. He was manipulated into this by Mister Sinister, but the depowered X-Men ultimately ended his scheme,” according to the Marvel Wiki.

Nonetheless, that was against the character’s will in the Marvel Comics, leading to Adam Warlock being the main villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Nonetheless, The High Evolutionary’s conquest in the Marvel movie is yet to be determined.

Nonetheless, Guardians Vol. 3 will be the end of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord run, as the actor has reportedly stated previously that he’d be retiring from the role after this Marvel movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Official Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis

‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ follows Star-Lord, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, who must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Which Marvel characters will be dying in Guardians? Comment below!