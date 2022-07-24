‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Return Incoming, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Changes All

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is cracking open with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), and the three Spider-Men could be teaming up again.

Reports suggest that Sony Pictures is actively working on reuniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Man characters on the big screen after the landmark success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). This Marvel movie changed the Marvel collection for good.

With Avengers: Secret Wars on the way in 2025, it’s clear that some Multiverse hopping could bring back the three heroes once more:

Fans aren’t giving up hope on the future of Spider-Man:

Tom’s Spider-Man 4 is also arriving after 2025. Right after Secret Wars.. Just saying

Another fan writes:

That’s Spider-Man 4 right there

Theoretically speaking, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have every right to return to Marvel’s New York and help defeat Kang the Conqueror as he terrorizes every galaxy and universe across the Multiverse.

While the ball is in the actor’s and Sony Pictures’s court, who’s not to say that Tom Holland could reunite with Peter Two and Peter Three before all of their Marvel runs are over.

With Spider-Man 4 undoubtedly being announced at D23 this September, it’s evident that Marvel Studios is working on something big for the web-slingers, and Secret Wars could be the culmination of all their superhero careers.

Every Marvel fan can get a new look at No Way Home with Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version (2022) in theaters nationwide this September.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.