‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Return Incoming, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Changes All

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Tobey maguire and andrew garfield as spider-man

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is cracking open with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025),  and the three Spider-Men could be teaming up again.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: First Look at NEW Marvel ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland NOT Returning

Reports suggest that Sony Pictures is actively working on reuniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Man characters on the big screen after the landmark success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). This Marvel movie changed the Marvel collection for good.

With Avengers: Secret Wars on the way in 2025, it’s clear that some Multiverse hopping could bring back the three heroes once more:

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Fans aren’t giving up hope on the future of Spider-Man:

Tom’s Spider-Man 4 is also arriving after 2025. Right after Secret Wars.. Just saying

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Another fan writes:

That’s Spider-Man 4 right there

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Theoretically speaking, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have every right to return to Marvel’s New York and help defeat Kang the Conqueror as he terrorizes every galaxy and universe across the Multiverse.

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (left), Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds (middle), and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: “We’re All Going With Him,” James Gunn Doubles Down on Chris Pratt Replacement Rumors

While the ball is in the actor’s and Sony Pictures’s court, who’s not to say that Tom Holland could reunite with Peter Two and Peter Three before all of their Marvel runs are over.

With Spider-Man 4 undoubtedly being announced at D23 this September, it’s evident that Marvel Studios is working on something big for the web-slingers, and Secret Wars could be the culmination of all their superhero careers.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Sam Raimi Breaks Silence on ‘No Way Home,’ Shares Thoughts on Tobey Maguire

Every Marvel fan can get a new look at No Way Home with Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version (2022) in theaters nationwide this September.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!