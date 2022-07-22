“Not Canon,’ New ‘Spider-Man’ Series Officially Replaces Robert Downey, Jr. ‘Iron Man’

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
tom holland as peter parker (left) and robert downey jr as tony stark (right)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going insane with the announcement of Spider-Man: Freshman Year, but fans aren’t sure that it fits canon.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Harry Osborn, and Norman Osborn are appearing in the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year that’s hitting Disney+ in 2024.

That’s right, all of those names are joining the Marvel Collection, but is it a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And is it canon?

First look at Norman Osborn in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’. #SDCC

The only bit of information released on Freshman Year is that Norman Osborn takes the place of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), officially replacing the role of Iron Man in Spider-Man’s life.

Marvel Studios appears to be setting up the future of Green Goblin with Norman and Harry Osborn, but is Freshman Year canon?

tom holland as spider-man unmasked
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Marvel fans have been left to try and figure that out:

I don’t think ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ is canon to the MCU.

Peter is seen working for Norman Osborn and this scene is a parallel to Peter meeting Tony Stark in Civil War.

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

The legendary @AndrewsVisual writes:

There’s no way Spider-Man Freshman Year can be cannon. Aunt May knew Norman Osbourne but in the MCU she had no idea when she heard his name. Surely she would have said something. Not cannon

Homeslice @hzjoe03 shares:

They also said today that Spider-Man Freshman Year was set before Civil War right? So they confirmed again it is canon

Related: Sam Raimi Breaks Silence on ‘No Way Home,’ Shares Thoughts on Tobey Maguire

Marvel Studios has not been clear on whether or not this new Spider-Man franchise is canon.

Given that Daredevil and countless villains are appearing in the animated series (which has been officially greenlit for a second season), fans are left wondering how this exactly fits into the MCU with the Multiverse.

Zendaya as MJ Williams (left) and Tom Holland as Spider-Man (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: “We’re All Going With Him,” James Gunn Doubles Down on Chris Pratt Replacement Rumors

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Freshman Year is canon? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!