“Not Canon,’ New ‘Spider-Man’ Series Officially Replaces Robert Downey, Jr. ‘Iron Man’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going insane with the announcement of Spider-Man: Freshman Year, but fans aren’t sure that it fits canon.

Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Harry Osborn, and Norman Osborn are appearing in the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year that’s hitting Disney+ in 2024.

That’s right, all of those names are joining the Marvel Collection, but is it a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And is it canon?

First look at Norman Osborn in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’. #SDCC

The only bit of information released on Freshman Year is that Norman Osborn takes the place of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), officially replacing the role of Iron Man in Spider-Man’s life.

Marvel Studios appears to be setting up the future of Green Goblin with Norman and Harry Osborn, but is Freshman Year canon?

Marvel fans have been left to try and figure that out:

I don’t think ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ is canon to the MCU. Peter is seen working for Norman Osborn and this scene is a parallel to Peter meeting Tony Stark in Civil War.

There’s no way Spider-Man Freshman Year can be cannon. Aunt May knew Norman Osbourne but in the MCU she had no idea when she heard his name. Surely she would have said something. Not cannon

They also said today that Spider-Man Freshman Year was set before Civil War right? So they confirmed again it is canon

Marvel Studios has not been clear on whether or not this new Spider-Man franchise is canon.

Given that Daredevil and countless villains are appearing in the animated series (which has been officially greenlit for a second season), fans are left wondering how this exactly fits into the MCU with the Multiverse.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Freshman Year is canon? Comment below!