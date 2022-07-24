Marvel Scraps Everything, Introduces ‘Multiverse Saga’ With ‘Avengers 5’ and ‘Avengers 6’

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) are officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’re coming out three months apart from each other.

The Multiverse Saga is the official title for Phase Four to Phase Six of the MCU, changing the entirety of the Marvel collection with unknown threats, new heroes, and landmark movies:

We are now in The Multiverse Saga Phase 4 – Phase 6

After every Marvel fan lost it with the announcement of Daredevil: Born Again, Secret Invasion, Captain America: New World Order (2024), and more, Kevin Feige decided to drop the biggest news of the Marvel Universe since Avengers: Endgame (2019):

Phase 6 so far: FANTASTIC FOUR – November 8, 2024

AVENGERS THE KANG DYNASTY – May 2, 2025

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS – November 7, 2025.

The Multiverse Saga will explore the realities of the Multiverse like never before, ushering in the X-Men and The Fantastic Four as Marvel’s official Fantastic Four film closes out Phase Five and stars Phase Six of the MCU.

With Clea being revealed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it’s evident that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will have his hands full as he travels to more universes.

Hands down, Marvel Studios is set to blow the expectations of every Marvel fan far away with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars — undoubtedly the most significant MCU movies to date.

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), as well as in Loki season two (rumors, not confirmed), establishing the character as the next villain of the Marvel franchise until 2026 (and most likely beyond given the character’s infinite lifespan and variants)!

The Multiverse Saga is set to be bigger than Phases 1-3, with countless more movies and series being announced at D23 this September!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Which characters will appear in these Avengers movies? Comment below!