These Projects Seemingly Slipped Marvel’s Mind Amid Major Updates

Marvel fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 got more announcements than they could handle. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige laid the groundwork for the next three years and two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but remained silent on previously announced projects that now appear stuck in limbo.

Kevin Feige confirmed release dates through 2024, and shocking fans gathered in Hall H with the revelation that they will get two Avengers films in the same year. Marvel fans got new trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, and the tear-jerking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which hinted it could be Letitia Wright’s last outing as Princess Shuri.

Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, got a title with New World Order. The new Charlie Cox-led Daredevil reboot for Disney+ will be called Daredevil: Born Again. And Blade finally got a release date of November 3, 2023, after being announced at SDCC 2019.

But there were a handful of projects that Marvel Studios announced that were missing from their jaw-dropping SDCC Hall H presentation.

What was missing from Marvel’s Big Day?

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool AKA the Merc with a Mouth, had no update this week at SDCC. The film was originally confirmed two years ago after the Disney and Fox merger, with Kevin Fiege promising fans it would be rated R. The Adam Project director Shawn Levy signed on to Deadpool 3, but Bob’s Burgers’ Molyneux sisters, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin were replaced as writers by Deadpool 1 and 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Ryan Reynolds has said he plans to take a break from acting for a while, so his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut may not come until Phase 6 or later. However, delays in this project could also be dependent on when the X-Men finally show up in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel fans waiting for news on Marvel Studios’ take on the mutants and the X-Men were left disappointed. The only major announcement with the newly acquired rights to characters like Logan/Wolverine, Scott Summers/Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Ororo Munroe/Storm was the lineup of the X-Men ’97 animated series reboot. It’s not clear when or how the MCU will introduce the mutants, but it could happen after the end of the new Multiverse Saga as far away as Phase 7.

Other films that are in early development that had no updates include Shang-Chi 2 and Eternals 2 and the forever rumored A-Force film. There were also many rumored Disney+ series that had no official mention in Hall H. This includes Young Avengers, Midnight Sons – a team of darker heroes like Moon Knight, Blade, and Ghost Rider as well as the Nova series, a Ten Rings focusing on Meng’er Zhang’s Xialing and Wakanda series.

But one of the biggest projects that not a peep was heard about was Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey’ Rhodes/War Machine. The Disney+ series is the only one announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 that has received no update. Head writer Yessier Lester took to Instagram to post his own update saying that it is still intended for release.

Also, fans of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man got no word on a possible Spider-Man 4. With rights to the Spider-verse still in the hands of Sony, negotiations could delay any official confirmation until late Phase 6.

Benedict Cumberbatch is still expected to have a Doctor Strange 3, but that is still likely in early development since Multiverse of Madness just dropped on Disney+. And there is no word on when Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor, which was confirmed to the shock of director Taika Waititi at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder.

