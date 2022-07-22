First Look at NEW Marvel ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland NOT Returning

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding with new Disney+ series, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year has found its official release date!

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

While Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire are Peter Parker throughout the MCU, a new Spider-Man is joining the Marvel collection.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is hitting Disney+ in 2024:

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an Original series, is streaming in 2024 on #DisneyPlus.

Marvel Studios has blown away every Marvel fan with the first look at the upcoming Spider-Man series, an animated look into the first year that then MCU’s Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man:

First look at Peter Parker in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ #SDCC

This just in, Freshman Year has been renewed for a second season:

‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ will have a second season titled ‘SPIDER-MAN: SOPHOMORE YEAR’ #SDCC

On top of all that, Freshman Year is featuring the most impressive lineup of Marvel villains to date:

Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon and Tarantula will be villains in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ #SDCC

It’s beyond insane that Marvel Studios is going ahead to announce one of the most landmark animated series to date, primarily based on the absurd amount of characters that are becoming canon.

Given that this new series is animated, Tom Holland will most likely not be returning due to the fact of the actor’s busy schedule and Hudson Thames taking over the role of Spidey in What If…?

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is hitting Disney+ in 2024, joining the upcoming What If…? season two and Marvel’s Zombies, the franchise’s first TV-MA series coming to the streaming service.

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Should Freshmen Year include Uncle Ben? Comment below!

