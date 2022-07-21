“Your Choice is Questionable,” ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman Stunned R-Rated ‘Logan’ Joining Disney+

The world of Marvel and Disney are colliding with the addition of the R-rated movies Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Logan (2017), hitting Disney+ on Friday, and Hugh Jackman himself is stunned!

Wade Wilson and Logan are finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe family of iconic Marvel movies, as well as the family-centered catalog of animated Disney films.

While most of the world has had these three Marvel movies on Disney+ for well over a year, U.S. users can finally watch some of the best superhero movies to date, alongside the Avengers (2012) and more.

Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) has taken to social media to celebrate the addition of his legendary Logan film alongside Ryan Reynolds:

Hugh Jackman has celebrated Disney+’s DEADPOOL & LOGAN release announcement: “While your choice is questionable, we’ll take it.”

In an Instagram post, Jackman writes:

Thank you @disneyplus for adding brothers-in-arms @deadpoolmovie and #Logan as the first R-Rated movies on the platform. While your choice is questionable, we’ll take it. @vancityreynolds

Hugh Jackman is simply the man. While every Marvel fan would love to watch the man portray Wolverine on the big screen once again, Logan is undoubtedly the most excellent sendoff for any superhero to date. Director James Mangold crafted the perfect story for Hugh Jackman’s tortured character.

Now, only time will tell which actor will take on the claws next. Still, with the addition of these R-rated films to Disney+ U.S., it’s evident that Marvel Studios has something huge planned for the expansion of the Marvel collection with the Multiverse, making way for Deadpool 3 and the X-Men franchise!

