Ryan Reynolds Has Issue with ‘Deadpool’ Joining Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing with the Multiverse, and the Deadpool franchise and Logan (2017) are finally joining Disney+ tomorrow. In the wake of this huge news, Ryan Reynolds has some beef with other Disney movies touching his Wade Wilson.

The Merc with a Mouth and deadly Wolverine are hitting Disney+ on Friday, July 22, and every Marvel fan couldn’t be happier.

Some of the most iconic Marvel films are finally joining the entire catalog of MCU movies and more on Disney+, indicating that The Walt Disney Company is gearing up to bring the expanded universe (X-Men, Fantastic Four) into the MCU.

Now, in the wake of this big news, Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter to share his urgent message to Disney and Marvel fans:

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

Ryan Reynolds, like many Disney fans, still hasn’t recovered from the trauma of childhood movies like Bambi (1942) and The Fox and the Hound (1981).

Now, even the official Deadpool Twitter account has poked fun at the Disney Vault:

Hurry and stream your copy of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on @DisneyPlus starting this Friday, before someone comes to their senses and they go back in the vault forever. @VancityReynolds @RealHughJackman pic.twitter.com/gTOKvFfCWy — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 21, 2022

In a hilarious edit, VHS cases of Deadpool and Logan are seen amongst the likes of Aladdin (1992) and Beauty and the Beast (1991), indicating that the R-rated films are joining a catalog of family-friendly content.

Nonetheless, with the addition of these incredibly violent yet insanely popular superhero films, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is prepping to introduce more mature content in the coming years with their new movies, including Deadpool 3 and Blade (2023).

There’s something big brewing at Marvel Studios, especially with the upcoming Phase Five and expansion of the Marvel collection with new characters, both heroes and villains from beloved franchises like the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

