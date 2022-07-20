Marvel Ditching Comic-Con, Saving ‘Avengers 5,’ ‘X-Men,’ for Later Event

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to explode into Phase Five, but new reports suggest that Kevin Feige is waiting to make his historic announcements until D23 this September.

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner and every Marvel fan (as well as DC, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars fan) is over the moon in excitement, with insane presentations and panels coming to the legendary Hall H!

After two years of online and virtual conventions, fans are able to converge in one physical location and bump shoulders with their favorite movie stars and creative geniuses, including Marvel Studios.

With The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, X-Men, The Fantastic Four, Inhumans, and more on the way with the Multiverse, Kevin Feige has never had more insane news to announce to the world.

But, new reports suggest that Marvel is waiting for D23 in September to confirm all major MCU updates:

Marvel Studios will reportedly save all of the major announcements for the D23 Expo.

According to @DEADLINE Marvel Studios will reportedly save all of the major announcements for the D23 Expo. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 20, 2022

In lieu of this news, fans can expect sneak peeks into the upcoming I Am Groot and She-Hulk series, as well as a potential teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Nonetheless, only time will tell how and when Marvel reveals their next era of superheroes, villains, and more with the Marvel collection!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

What do you think Marvel will announce? Comment below!