R-Rated Marvel ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Logan’ Movies Hitting Disney+ TOMORROW

Disney+ U.S. is taking a massive leap in the content it offers its North American consumers by adding Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Logan (2017) to the popular family-based streaming service.
Since its inception, Disney+ has been billed as a family streaming service. At least, it has been in the United States of America.
Most of the world, especially Europe, has already been enjoying adult-centered, r-rated films such as Logan and Deadpool 2 on Disney+, as well as Hulu content.
Nonetheless, for Disney and Marvel Studios to take this big jump in offering three new R-rated Marvel movies — arguably some of the best (especially Logan) — indicates that the Marvel Collection is about to expand and change with more mature content:
This is NOT a drill. 🚨 Marvel’s #Deadpool, #Deadpool2, and #Logan are coming to @DisneyPlus tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Ij4Uxfbwpc
— Deadpool (@Deadpool) July 21, 2022
The reactions of every Marvel fan have been something else today:
— DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) July 21, 2022
The great @hzjoe03 Tweets:
— Joe (@hzjoe03) July 21, 2022
Legend Matt Ramos writes:
— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 21, 2022
Having some of the most iconic Marvel movies finally joining the entire catalog of superhero films on Disney+ is a significant step for the MCU, especially as Comic-Con 2022 and D23 roll around with updates on the future of the X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the Marvel collection, as well as more news about the Multiverse and how that could bring Deadpool 3 into the game.
Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.
Do you think Disney+ should add more R-rated films? Comment below!