Marvel Reportedly Turning ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Into Musical, Brie Larson Singing Incoming

Brie Larson is one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood, especially after taking over much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the departure of Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans. Now, she’s changing the MCU for good with The Marvels (2023) and reports of a musical.

Brie Larson seems to be appearing in every franchise these days, especially with the addition of the Oscar-winning actress to the Fast & Furious franchise alongside Vin Deisel. On top of that, rumors of Larson joining the Star Wars universe as Luke Skywalker’s wife, Mara Jade, continue to circulate.

Nonetheless, Brie Larson (The Room) is set to help take the reigns of the MCU and Marvel Collection with The Marvels (2023), the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) starring Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau from WandaVision), newcomer Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), and the great Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

Despite receiving landmark backlash and online hate, Brie Larson continues to be one of the most successful leading ladies in Hollywood.

Now, reports are suggesting that The Marvels could have an exciting musical aspect, potentially giving the mic to Envy Adams herself:

Yes it’s true The Marvels is a musical (in parts)

With all rumors, take this information with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, having a musical aspect to The Marvels would be quite the shake-up in the MCU.

Brie Larson often goes unrecognized in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010, but every Marvel fan should recognize the actress’ talent once behind the mic:

Every fan has their opinion about Brie Larson. Still, many Marvel fans are sharing their excitement for the potential of The Marvels visiting a planet that only allows the heroes to communicate in song:

I don’t wanna hear anyone complaining ab The Marvels having musical elements when Brie Larson gave us THIS

Another fan writes:

The Marvels footage just leaked

The Marvels footage just leaked pic.twitter.com/Xz246KrILO — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) July 20, 2022

Brie Larson is going to blow the roof of the box office with The Marvels. Still, the inclusion of a world where inhabitants can only speak through lyrics of songs from the ’80s and ’90s could prove one of the most memorable and unique moments in the Marvel Collection (if perfectly executed).

Nia DaCosta’s Marvel movie debut hits theaters exclusively on July 28, 2023.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

