Brie Larson Officially Back as Captain Marvel, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Showrunner Sets Record Straight

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel community went into a frenzy after the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed the series’ biggest twist and opened the door for The Marvels (2023). Now, series showrunner Bisha K. Ali sets the record straight on exactly who that was in the post-credit scene.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel using her new powers
Credit: Marvel Studios

Kamala Khan is officially a superhero and mutant, opening the door for the X-Men to finally appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Earth-616 and the Avengers.

While it’s still unclear what the future of Iman Vellani’s newest Marvel character will look like, the appearance of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel during Ms. Marvel’s finale post-credit scene turned heads and caused mass confusion.

Captain Marvel being very confused as she is teleported into Kamala's room
Credit: Marvel Studios

Was that Captain Marvel? Did Kamala Khan somehow shapeshift into Carol Danvers? Ms. Marvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali just cleared all the confusion:

#MsMarvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali has explained that post-credits scene featuring Captain Marvel. “That is Carol Danvers in Kamala’s bedroom. What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing. That’s her, there’s no magic there,” she said.

https://twitter.com/BingeWatchThis_/status/1547621460822200322

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Brie Larson is officially back as Captain Marvel, just in time for The Marvels to debut next July. With Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige undoubtely revealing an official teaser trailer for Captain Marvel’s (2019) sequel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 or D23 this Fall, it’s evident that Ms. Marvel was the perfect bridge into the upcoming movie.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Credit: Marvel Studios

The immense confusion on Captain Marvel’s face after Kamala Khan’s Bengal shot the young Avenger into her closest, only to reappear as Danvers, lead to every Marvel fan being unsure if that was really Brie Larson’s character or Kamala Khan somehow projecting the hero’s image.

According to Bisha K. Ali, that was Captain Marvel!

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying through space
Credit: Marvel Studios

Carol Danvers was teleported to Kamala Khan’s bedroom, sending Ms. Marvel to an unknown location or dimension. With Iman Vellani set to reprise her role of the Jersey City hero alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau from WandaVision), fans will finally get to see the interworkings of the cosmos in The Marvels on July 28, 2023.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

What were your thoughts on Ms. Marvel as a

