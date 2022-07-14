Brie Larson Officially Back as Captain Marvel, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Showrunner Sets Record Straight

The Marvel community went into a frenzy after the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed the series’ biggest twist and opened the door for The Marvels (2023). Now, series showrunner Bisha K. Ali sets the record straight on exactly who that was in the post-credit scene.

Kamala Khan is officially a superhero and mutant, opening the door for the X-Men to finally appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Earth-616 and the Avengers.

While it’s still unclear what the future of Iman Vellani’s newest Marvel character will look like, the appearance of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel during Ms. Marvel’s finale post-credit scene turned heads and caused mass confusion.

Was that Captain Marvel? Did Kamala Khan somehow shapeshift into Carol Danvers? Ms. Marvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali just cleared all the confusion:

#MsMarvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali has explained that post-credits scene featuring Captain Marvel. "That is Carol Danvers in Kamala's bedroom. What you're seeing is exactly what you think you're seeing. That's her, there's no magic there," she said.

Brie Larson is officially back as Captain Marvel, just in time for The Marvels to debut next July. With Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige undoubtely revealing an official teaser trailer for Captain Marvel’s (2019) sequel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 or D23 this Fall, it’s evident that Ms. Marvel was the perfect bridge into the upcoming movie.

The immense confusion on Captain Marvel’s face after Kamala Khan’s Bengal shot the young Avenger into her closest, only to reappear as Danvers, lead to every Marvel fan being unsure if that was really Brie Larson’s character or Kamala Khan somehow projecting the hero’s image.

According to Bisha K. Ali, that was Captain Marvel!

Carol Danvers was teleported to Kamala Khan’s bedroom, sending Ms. Marvel to an unknown location or dimension. With Iman Vellani set to reprise her role of the Jersey City hero alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau from WandaVision), fans will finally get to see the interworkings of the cosmos in The Marvels on July 28, 2023.

