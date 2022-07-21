‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Not Retiring Yet, Officially Returning for ‘Groot’ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ramping up to send off the Guardians of the Galaxy next year, but one star isn’t retiring just yet.

Bradley Cooper is officially returning as Rocket the Raccoon for the upcoming Disney+ series I AM GROOT that’s hitting the streaming service on August 10.

While it’s unclear of Rocket will have a recurring role or just a cameo, it’s great news to hear that Cooper is returning to voice his iconic character:

Director James Gunn indicated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is the end of the line for all of his iconic characters, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista).

Nonetheless, with the Guardians appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), as well as the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and brand new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster at the Walt Disney World Resort, it’s evident that Marvel Studios isn’t letting go of one of the most iconic and successful franchises under their belt just yet.

I AM GROOT follows the adventures of the flora colossus in a brand new series:

The mischievous toddler Baby Groot learns how to grow up amongst the trouble in the stars along with the help of his friends and family in the ragtag superhero team the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Could more Guardians appear in the upcoming series? Only time will tell!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

