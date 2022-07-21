First Look at ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey, Jr.’s New Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe no longer has Iron Man or Captain America appearing in movies, but that isn’t stopping the stars behind the superheroes from creating insane new films, especially Robert Downey, Jr.

Legendary director Christoper Nolan is crafting one of the best films of 2023 with Oppenheimer (2023), undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of next year, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One (2023) following suit.

Nonetheless, Oppenheimer features one of, if not the most outstanding ensemble casts in Hollywood history, and fans were finally given a first look at the movie’s poster today:

First poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Josh Peck, Devon Bostick, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie & Alden Ehrenreich.

Oppenheimer also features longtime Nolan collaborators Sir Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman, as well as Casey Affleck and David Dastmalchian.

On top of that, brand new reports are suggesting that the first teaser trailer for Oppenheimer could play before Jordan Peele’s NOPE (2022) this Friday.

First teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is reportedly playing before ‘Nope’

Oppenheimer will be Robert Downey, Jr.’s first big Hollywood blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame (2019), the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Playing the role of Lewis Strauss, an American businessman and naval officer that served two terms on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, every Marvel fan is sure to flock to theaters to see their Tony Stark back on the big screen!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

