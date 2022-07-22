HUGE Upcoming Marvel Titles Leaks, ‘Avengers 5,’ ‘Captain America 4’ Titles Revealed

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just leaked, and you wouldn’t believe the timing.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in full swing, and Kevin Feige is prepping to share some landmark news concerning Marvel Studios and the Marvel Collection on Saturday, but five upcoming Marvel movie titles have just been leaked:

Secret Wars trademarks filed right before comic con definitely not suspicious

It’s no surprise that Marvel Studios is getting ready to usher in a new era of heroes and villains. While this information has yet to be confirmed by Kevin Feige and crew, it’s evident that something’s brewing considering Marvel’s upcoming for Comic-Con takes place tomorrow.

With all rumors, take this information with a grain of salt. But, if these reports are accurate, every Marvel fan is in for Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Captain America: New World Order, Multiverse Saga, and Thunderbolts.

While none of these titles have been confirmed, don’t be surprised if you see some of these names pop up on the Marvel Phase Five sleet presented at either Comic-Con 2022 or the D23 convention this September!

Boy, howdy, this is some big news for Marvel fans. If we get titles like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Captain America: New World Order, Marvel will be proving itself as one of the most significant creative forces in history.

Again, all of these titles could be fake, so take this information lightly. Nonetheless, what a time to be a Marvel fan!

The Multiverse is here to stay, and titles like Avengers: Secret Wars ensure something huge is coming this way. If Secret Wars pans out, rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning to their Spider-Man roles, as well as the X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the fight, could be actual.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think these titles are real? Comment below!