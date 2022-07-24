Kevin Feige Upsets Marvel Fans, Admits Russo Brothers Won’t Direct ‘Secret Wars’

It’s been a great day for news for Marvel fans, but not all of it has been good. Kevin Feige sadly confirms that Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) won’t have the Russo Brother return to the MCU.

Secret Wars is definitely going to be crazy since it will release 3 months after Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025). Now, fans have from none other than Kevin Feige that Secret Wars won’t have the Russo Brothers.

With Secret Wars being rumored to be one of the upcoming Avengers movies for the past year, fans were hoping that the Russo Brothers would return to the MCU to help direct. After their success with The Gray Man (2022), it seems that the Russos have different interests currently.

According to Deadline, Feige confirms that Marvel hasn’t found the right project for the Russo Brothers yet, but they hope to work again together soon:

While this might be frustrating for fans hoping for the Russo Brother to outdo Avengers: Endgame (2019), it seems that Marvel will have to put their trust in another Marvel director to create the next biggest Marvel movie.

Feige did make it clear that the Russo Brothers will return to the MCU again and the project they work on will definitely have fans excited. Who knows when the dynamic duo will return, but hopefully it will happen sooner than later.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

