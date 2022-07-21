Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Surpasses Iconic MCU Movie With New Record

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (2022) has broken another record as now the ninth highest grossing domestic release in all history.

The box office has seen several records broken in the last decade. With COVID, fans didn’t know if theaters would ever recover. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) proved that cinemas aren’t going anywhere after earning over a billion dollars at the box office.

Now, Tom Cruise is breaking records with his latest movie as the movie has earned $623.8 million domestically. This surpasses The Avengers (2012) which earned $623.2 million. It’s possible that Top Gun 2 could surpass a few more movies like Titanic which earned $659 million or Jurassic World which earned $653 million.

Even after being in theaters for several weeks, Top Gun 2 is still grabbing a lot of viewership as fan reception has spread the word about the movie and brought more people to see the movie. In his 40-year career, Cruise has never had a film earn $126 million at the box office after the premiere. The fan-favorite actor is set to collect around $100 million from the movie’s ticket sales and streaming revenue according to Variety.

While Top Gun 2 has done phenomenally at the box office it will leave other movies untouched. The other top 6 movies for highest grossing domestic release are not as surprising if you have been paying attention the past few years due to the enormous success of Star Wars and Marvel:

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) — $936.6 million Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $858.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $804.7 million Avatar (2011) — $760 million Black Panther (2018) — $700 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — $678 million

While it’s sad to see The Avengers inch further away from the top for box office records, it does make sense. Obviously, fans loved seeing all the super heroes team up for the first time to stop Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from conquering Earth.

It’s a classic MCU movie that was the biggest moment for Marvel fans for years to come because nothing at that scale had been done before. Because of The Avengers‘ success, fans got to have Josh Brolin’s Thanos appear and have movies like Infinity War and Endgame. Those movies are only good because of the foundation that The Avengers set up.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get.

Do you think Tom Cruise’s Top Gun 2 will surpass other movies on the list for the highest-grossing domestic release?

