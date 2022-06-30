Tom Hiddleston Is Officially Having A Kid With MCU Villain

Tom Hiddleston will soon be a father, but fans might be surprised to learn that Hiddleston’s partner is going to be a villain in the MCU.

Reports of Hiddleston’s partner was pregnant came after his partner, Zawe Ashton appeared at the special screening of her recent film, Malcolm’s List (2022). Ashton had a baby bump and confirmed the news to Vogue while getting for the special screening.

The actress is set to appear in The Marvels (2023) as the villain. Some sources believe she will play a Kree General in the movie, but it’s hard to say since Marvel is keeping things under wraps for the moment.

Hiddleston on the other hand is filming the next season of Loki. After the first season, fans are excited to see what Marvel will do in Season 2 with Kang the Conqueror now lurking around as the potential villain.

Now that Hiddleston has been working with Marvel for over 10 years, it’s good to see the actor settle down and start building a family. Fans can expect to hear more news about Hiddleston’s child later on, but the couple does take their time to reveal the news to fans as Ashton has been pregnant for some time before telling anyone.

The Marvels will release in theaters on July 28, 2023

