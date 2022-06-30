Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Reunites With Captain America to Defeat Iconic Villain

Brie Larson reunites with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp for a unique team-up on the Disney Wish’s Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

Thanks to YouTuber Jeremy Weed, fans can see that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel returns to action in the Quantum Encounter experience. Larson shows up in the middle of the fight and uses her power to destroy all of the Ultron bots that were attacking the cruise.

This experience is set in another universe in the MCU where the Avengers never had to face the Blip which is why Ultron’s return isn’t breaking MCU canon. The video continues to show the super heroes laughing and sharing some quick one-liners back and forth with each other. This article has screenshots of the super heroes from the YouTube video mentioned above zooming onto another screen which is why the characters are not seen in high quality.

After Captain America shares that Captain Marvel could’ve left some enemies to make the fight go a bit longer for the dining experience, Larson responds by saying she has other matters to attend to before leaving Wasp and Cap:

Captain Marvel: “Nah, I think they’re ready for dessert. And I’ve got a date with some Kree missiles on the other side of the galaxy.” Captain America: “Well, have fun with your space stuff, and thanks for the assist, Danvers.” Captain Marvel: “You’re welcome, Cap.”

While this was fun to see, the Quantum Encounter also had Paul Rudd in a cameo earlier on so he could attempt to defend himself when it came to defeating Thanos. The Quantum Encounter is sure to have other fun moments for fans on the Disney Wish, but other MCU fans don’t have to worry about missing the experience because it’s all set in a different universe.

Here’s a video of the experience if you wanted to see the super heroes in action starting at 10:15 in the video:

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder on releasing in theaters on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

