Paul Rudd Officially Returns As Ant-Man In New Marvel Project

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man has been talked about quite a bit after the super hero continues to be referenced in Ms. Marvel and now appears in the Disney Wish’s Avengers: Quantum Encounter dining adventure.

The cruise line, Disney Wish has been teasing who will be involved in their new MCU experience and Paul Rudd’s cameo doesn’t disappoint. In a newly captured video of the experience, fans can see Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles with Rudd explaining why he couldn’t defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Rudd explains how the meme/theory of how he could defeat Thanos was “gross” and wrong:

“Hi, I’m Scott Lang, but you might know me as Ant-Man… Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. There’s a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in and uh… kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain-“

Lilly’s Hope Van Dyke/The Wasp interrupts Rudd since Ant-Man really can’t explain why the theory wouldn’t work in front of children on a Disney Cruise. The adventure doesn’t stop there as the Wasp eventually teams up with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America.

This is the first time the duo is actually seen in any Marvel project since Endgame which is surprising, but Lilly and Rudd will return for Ant-Man: Quatumania (2023) next year which has already confirmed that Kang the Conqueror will have a role in the movie.

Here’s a video of the experience including Paul Rudd’s cameo at 1:00 into the video:

