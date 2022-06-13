Marvel Writer Ready to Answer Fans’ Prayers for Crazy Ant-Man Project

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+. The latest Marvel Studios original series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Marvel fans are in love with the first Muslim American superhero in the MCU. And fans are already begging for a throw-away line in the first episode, “Generation Why”, to become a real Marvel Project.

When Marvel fans first meet Kamala Khan, they learn that she is a mega Super Hero fangirl and that she listened to a podcast called This Powered Life, a reference to This American Life by NPR but focused on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. She specifically references an episode called “Big Me, Little Me” with an interview with Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

And much like when Rogers: A Musical showed up in Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, fans immediately wanted more of this podcast. Andrew Hoody said:

"So when are we getting the real-life version of the Ant-Man podcast from #MsMarvel?! It's an easy subscribe…"

Fatedsong also has a critical idea that would be essential for a successful Scott Lang podcast, which is to include Ant-Man’s best sidekick Luis (Michael Peña), as the cohost. They said:

“Also, I would love Scott having his podcast about the whole thing and I want to see something with Ant-Man and Luis narrating the whole event.”

Fans have wanted something with Luis narrating or telling stories in the MCU. Kevin Feige confirmed there is a video somewhere of Luis retelling the ten-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The success of Olaf’s (Josh Gad) own show on Disney+ called Olaf Presents, where the snowman from Frozen (2013) recapped other Disney films like The Little Mermaid (1989), has paved the way for Marvel Studios’ version.

Marvel Comics does have an in-universe podcast hosted by a superhero – Doreen Green/ Squirrel Girl. It was first introduced in the Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic before being released as a podcast on Apple, Spotify, or where you get your podcasts. Milana Vayntrub voices Squirrel Girl.

And fans may get their wish for a Scott Lang podcast if Ms. Marvel writer Bisha K. Ali gets her way. She recently told The Wrap:

“I’m desperate to listen to this podcast and desperate to make it. Like, also, why shouldn’t the MCU expand into podcasting? Like fiction podcast? I mean, Paul Rudd, what’s up? Let’s do it. I’ll write it, you just sit in a booth. It’ll be a good time. I would love to hear it. And also because — I don’t know, it can’t be for everyone, but for me, podcasts are my relaxed space. Like I’m obsessed with podcasts. So yeah, I can see Kamala just sitting around listening to it all the time. I’d love to make it.”

Ali also admitted that the podcast was not her idea, saying:

“I’m gonna be honest, I never take credit where it’s not due, that wasn’t my idea. That was something that we went through a million rounds of this, of like, how does [Kamala] know about things? Is it because everyone’s posting things on social media?” Related: Tom Cruise’s Face Cost Marvel Thousands of Dollars

It does seem to answer a question raised in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), which is how Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) knows that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) uses the name Captain Marvel. None of the Avengers call her “Captain Marvel” in Avengers: Endgame (2019), so it is unclear how she got the name.

Perhaps it is Scott Lang who gave it to her. Kamala admits that most of what she knows about Captain Marvel came from the podcast, and Marvel fans have known since Captain America: Civil War (2016) that “Cap” is an important name to Scott Lang.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct Ms. Marvel for Disney+. It stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

During the production of Ms. Marvel, the hashtag #FixMsMarvel trended when some characters like Nakia Bahadir were whitewashed when Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack) was cast. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct Ms. Marvel.

The official description of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ reads:

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim America teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

