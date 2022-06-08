Ms. Marvel Reveals Unexpected Version of Young Avengers

Ms. Marvel just premiered on Disney+ starring newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Marvel Studios’ latest original series introduced Marvel fans to yet another candidate for their live-action Young Avengers team. However, Iman Vellani recently revealed her ideal lineup for the Young Avengers, including some unexpected characters.

The Young Avengers were first introduced in Marvel Comics in Young Avengers #1 (2007) by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. They continued their adventures in the award-winning 2014 run by Kieron Gillen and Jamie Mckelvie. The Marvel Comics version of the team includes many characters who made their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.

Members include Billy/ Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy/ Speed (Jett Klyne) from WandaVision, America Chavez/Ms. America (Xochitl Gomez) from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021), Eli Bradley/ Patriot (Elijah Richardson) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kate Bishop/ Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) from Hawkeye, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) from Loki, and Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton) from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Another essential member Teddy Altman/ The Hulking, is rumored to appear in Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) series Secret Invasion. And fans have expected the MCU’s Young Avengers to include Kamala Khan and Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) – who is set to debut in Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever.

But Iman Vellani has her own team in mind.

Iman Vellani recently spoke with CinemaBlend about where she sees Kamala Khan in the future of the MCU, including her next appearance in The Marvels (July 28, 2023) with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the Young Avengers.

She told CinemaBlend she would love her team to include:

“Ironheart. Easy. Kate Bishop. Why not? Spider Man? I feel like that’d be fun. America Chavez. Let’s bring in Sprite from Eternals. No one talks about her. I think she’s great. And yeah, she’s human now? She can age? I guess she’s still young. That movie confuses me sometimes “ Related: Writer of Upcoming Marvel Series Open to Reshoots Days Before Premiere

Sprite (Lia McHugh) from Eternals (2021) is definitely a unique choice. None of the Eternals have ever been members of any of the younger teams in Marvel Comics, whether that is the Young Avengers, The Runaways, or The Champions. Eternals left the previously ageless Sprite as a human who could now age after an eternity trapped in a child’s body. Her character could definitely fill the space of Kid Loki if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige does not want to bring him back.

Sprite has a similar power of illusions and magic to Loki and is another trickster figure in the Marvel Universe. CinemaBlend asked Lia McHugh if she would be down for joining the Young Avengers, and she said:

“Oh, my gosh. That would be really cool. That would be awesome. I mean, any opportunity I could get with Marvel, honestly. But yeah, being part of a new Avengers [team], that’d be pretty sick. … Sprite’s a bit bossy, I’d say, a little bit out there. I don’t know. I’d like to think she’d maybe be a bit of a leader. That would be cool.” Related: “Moon Knight” Causes “Controversy and Huge Buzz” Amid Censorship Issues

More on Ms. Marvel

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct Ms. Marvel for Disney+. It stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

During the production of Ms. Marvel, the hashtag #FixMsMarvel trended when some characters like Nakia Bahadir were whitewashed when Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack) was cast. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct Ms. Marvel.

The show has been inundated with complaints about the controversial decision to change her Inhuman powers, but overall there has been a warm reception for the MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

Let us know in the comments if you think Shah Rukh Khan would be a great addition to the MCU.