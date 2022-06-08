Ant-Man, Thor, and Loki In Hilarious Team Up at Avengers Campus

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions located in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

While Earth’s mightiest heroes have all sorts of abilities, they still need to train, and in a recent video, we were able to see a hilarious team up to train with some of the fiercest warriors.

In the video posted on Twitter by Emmanuel Elefante (@DL05EE), we can see Ant-Man, Thor, and Loki training to learn the moves of the Dora Milaje, Black Panther’s loyal bodyguards, as they share the wisdom from Wakanda. The heroes seem to have a hard time learning the routine, but being honest, training with the Dora Milaje for the first time is a challenging task for anyone. However, they quickly get a hold of it and receive a round of applause from Guests around them.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Thor, Loki and Ant-Man participate in Dora Milaje training in Avengers Campus

Thor, Loki and Ant-Man participate in Dora Milaje training in Avengers Campus 😂😂💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4uMIrs4wbR — Emmanuel Elefante (@DL05EE) June 3, 2022

The video gathered heartfelt reactions from Guests and fans from all across the country and even some international viewers. With the opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris closer each day, it seems French Guests are eager to explore the new land and interact with the heroes that will patrol the land and help recruits live their own adventures.

At Avengers Campus, Guests can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, The Wasp, Iron Man, Captain America, and many more superheroes! Avengers Campus is constantly changing and improving to provide Guests with a fantastic experience on every visit, including the exciting arrival of new characters at the Campus, like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel with the release of their movie or series.

