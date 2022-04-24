Extremely Detailed Marvel Character Interaction Has Guest In Tears

Disneyland Resort has several ways to make Guests feel like they truly are at the happiest place on earth, from delicious food and drinks to iconic classic attractions and new innovative experiences. However, perhaps one of the most magical experiences at Disneyland is getting to interact with beloved characters, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Chip, and Dale, to Captain Jack Sparrow, The Incredibles, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, Iron Man, Captain America and many more.

Recently, character interactions returned to normal at national Parks, meaning that for the first time in forever, Guests were able to hug and take pictures with characters up close again after over two years of Park closures and distancing measures. This also means Guests are finally able to ask characters to help them grow their collection and fill their autograph books, something that many Guests love.

Since the return of character meet and greets, hundreds of videos have shown the emotional reactions Guests have had to this beloved tradition coming back to the Parks.

Recently, Spencer (@exspension) posted about their latest experience interacting with one of the newer characters at Disney California Adventure. He said he felt like screaming, crying, and even throwing up for the accuracy and effort Disney puts into making meet and greets as accurate as possible.

He posted a picture of Doctor Strange’s autograph in his notebook, and while it may not seem too impressive at first, once he gave it more thought, it blew his mind. Spencer mentions that the autograph is made with shaky handwriting, not because the character was nervous, but because Doctor Strange’s hands suffered severe damage during the movie. “THE LORE,” added Spencer.

screaming crying throwing up, DCA’s Doctor Strange signs autos but it’s shaky because of his hANDS THE LORE

screaming crying throwing up, DCA’s Doctor Strange signs autos but it’s shaky because of his hANDS THE LORE pic.twitter.com/FdhHJtxDr9 — Spencer is letting the good times roll (@exspension) April 24, 2022

This detail, although small, proves the amount of effort Disney puts into creating a magical experience for every Guest visiting the Parks.

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Plus, at Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Will you continue to collect character autographs now that interactions are back to normal? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!