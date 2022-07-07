“Totally Ridiculous,” ‘Thor 4’ Thanos Easter Egg Has Fans Up in Arms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is actively recovering from the multi-billion genocide caused by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War (2019), but a new nod to the Titan in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is stirring up quite the conversations amongst Marvel fans.

While Thanos is deemed as the most beloved villain throughout the Marvel collection, virtually every Marvel fan can agree that this destruction of half the universe would cause “real-life” (in terms of living within the Marvel Universe) trauma amongst survivors and “Blipped” individuals.

Thanos is undoubtely the most hated figure within the MCU, but that isn’t stopping New Asgard from opening an ice cream shop centered around the Titan’s Infinity Gauntlet:

A new #ThorLoveAndThunder behind-the-scenes video highlighting the New Asgard set has revealed a Thanos-themed ice cream shop!

Before fans take to social media to sound off on a Thanos-themed ice cream shop, it’s clear that the people of New Asgard have established a slight nod to the Infinity Stones and their saving of the universe.

But, with the addition of Thanos’ deadly gauntlet holding an ice cream cone, some fans can’t help but wonder what the exact motives behind the creation of this Easter Egg were:

This is totally ridiculous and honestly ruins my immersion. The MCU doesn’t take itself seriously anymore I fear, this wouldn’t of existed in phase 1-3 MCU. Still deathly stoked for Thor 4 but they need to quit normalizing space hitler for these flat prop jokes.

Another fan writes:

That’s so weird. Thanos was responsible for the death of billions. Like imagine having an Ice Cream shop dedicated to Hitler.

It appears that Thor: Love and Thunder fans are catching this Marvel news out of context, with the intent of this New Asgardian shop to be a sign of gratitude for the Avengers resurrecting the galaxy with the stones.

Nonetheless, some are pointing out that the addition of the Stark Gauntlet would fit the theme of the Asgardians’ gratitude much better after considering the slaughter of Asgard by the above gauntlet.

Nonetheless, Marvel fans want proper treatment of such touchy subjects at Thanos, especially with the possibility of the mad killer returning with his brother, Eros (Harry Styles), making his debut in Eternals (2021) and is set to resurrect his late sibling (if the Marvel Comics are accurately adapted).

