Taika Waititi Asks Natalie Portman to Be in His New ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Forgets Prequel Trilogy

The Star Wars universe is expanding like never before with Marvel alum Taika Waititi, but he’s already forgotten that Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) star Natalie Portman has one of the essential roles in the Skywalker Saga.

The Marvel collection is prepping to welcome Thor: Love and Thunder to its ranks, with director Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) making his second Marvel movie outing after Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

With Hollywood in his hands, Waititi has the opportunity to work on virtually any project, including starting a whole new universe for Star Wars.

With confirmation from Taika Waititi stating that his upcoming Star Wars film, which isn’t set to start filming until next year, won’t take place within the Skywalker saga or feature any familiar character, it’s clear that Lucasfilm wants to start down a new path of storytelling.

But, Waititi just revealed that he forgot his Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman’s iconic role of Padmé Amidala:

Taika Waititi asked Natalie Portman to be in his new Star Wars film “Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?’ She said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars movies,’ I forgot about those”

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Taika Waitit hilariously reveals his awkward conversation with Queen Amidala actress Natalie Portman after asking if she’d ever want to be in a Star Wars movie:

Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said “I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?” She said, “I’ve been in Star Wars movies.” I forgot about those ones. [Laughs]

Given that Taika Waititi is Taika Waititi, the Jojo Rabbit (2019) director could be pulling the audience’s leg, as Lucasfilm would undoubtely have briefed the Star Wars writer on the entirety of the work of George Lucas and more.

Given that Padmé Amidala is the mother of the universe’s saviors, Waititi would hopefully have remembered that Natalie Portman played an essential role in Star Wars!

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

