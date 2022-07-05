“M-She-U” Controversies Explode with New ‘She-Hulk’ Marvel Update

In the age of body positivity and inclusivity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe knocks it out of the park, making all viewers and fans feel welcomed. But, a new image of She-Hulk is stirring up fans’ opinions.

The Marvel collection is expanding on August 17 with She-Hulk, the all-new streaming series that’s smashing the internet following its official trailer:

While the internet lost it over She-Hulk’s VFX and CGI quality, the official She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer earned over 78 million views in 24 hours!

Now, however, a brand new still of Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk released from Marvel Studios is shaking up the Marvel collection of fans:

A new look at ‘SHE-HULK’ has been released.

With viewers quickly slamming the CGI and VFX of She-Hulk, a multi-million project at Disney+, it appears that not many updates have been made to the digital composite of Jennifer Walter’s green look, stirring up questions about the show:

What I don’t get is why this character even needs an MCU show

Another viewer writes:

Imma need Disney to delay this show so that the VFX artists get more time to do their job properly.

While She-Hulk’s stature is imposing in Marvel comics, her new look isn’t the same as Hulk’s or even that of Smart Hulk, but something completely new that Marvel is running with.

With a release date of August 17, special effects artists are reportedly rushing to complete the digital compositions of the upcoming series.

More about She-Hulk

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. 

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld),  Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky/Abomination alongside Jameela Jamil (Titania), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Professor Hulk), Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk), and Benedict Wong (Wong) in this Kevin Feige series.

Do you think Marvel should redesign She-Hulk? Comment below!

