Lana Headey is being sued for a reported $1.5 million for various film roles, including her recent cut role in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Queen Cersei Lannister has found herself in quite the legal pickle after Troika, her former UK agency, claims that the Games of Throne actress owes the organization $1.5 million in unpaid commission fees.

Amazingly enough, Headey is reportedly being sued for her cut role in Thor: Love and Thunder — something the actress had no control over.

Lana Headey reportedly owes Troika $500,000 for an undisclosed and unknown role in Love and Thunder, even though her Marvel character won’t appear in the final film:

The 300 (2006) actress has not yet issued an official statement regarding this current financial matter, but various reports suggest that Headey didn’t even use Troika/YMU as an exclusive agency.

While Headey’s Marvel role is unknown, it’s possible that the actress could reappear in the Marvel Universe and add herself to the Marvel Collection in the near future once this legal matter with Troika clears for the 9 Bullets (2022) actress.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

